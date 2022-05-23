ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Akleh’s legacies speaks for her – Amb Abdulfattah Alsattari

By Raphael Apetorgbor || Contributor
General News Dignitaries at the event
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dignitaries at the event
Who unseat Wontumi?
Who unseat Wontumi?
Who wins NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship race?

Mr. Abdulfattah Ahmed Khali Alsattari, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ghana has paid glowing tribute to the slain Aljazeera Journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead by Israeli forces, whiles in the line of duty at the occupied West bank.

He said her name continues to positively resonate after her demise.

According to him, the Israelis were surprised that Shireen Akleh, could pull over 40,000 Palestinians to mourn her when they (Israelis) thought about 100 to 150, would only show up to mourn her at East Jerusalem.

“They were afraid of her when she was alive, they must still be afraid of her even in death, and perhaps the over 40,000 people – Muslims and Christians – who showed up at the funeral.

“Shireen lived in our heart; we saw her on the TV every night when she reported,” Ambassador Alsatarri said in a sad voice.

The death of the renowned journalist has since prompted widespread condemnation across the globe including Israel's own human right groups and the Vatican.

Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and was standing with other journalists when she was killed.

Another Al Jazeera journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was also wounded by a bullet in the back at the scene.

Mr. Alsatarri, at a press briefing, disclosed that the Israeli Sniper who allegedly shot and killed the journalist was the same person who destroyed the Al-Jazeera office in Gaza.

He said the deceased journalist footprints that remain unwashed in the sands of time was due to the values she lived up to by loving each one she came in contact with irrespective of their race.

The ambassador, said the casket of the Aljazeera Journalist, was even attacked when it was taken from the hospital for burial at East Jerusalem.

“What is happening in the State of Palestine is a complete abuse of the human rights of citizens, but the West has stood aside and watched whiles killings of innocent people are going on in Iraq, Venezuela, Cuba and the rest," he noted.

“We are hopeful and we know everything will be over soon. They steal our resources and turn around to say we are poor”, Mr. Alsatarri added.

He condemned attacks on pallbearers and others during the funeral of the journalist, describing it as “terrible”.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who doubles as the ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament condemned the assassination of Shireen Akleh.

He said, the late journalist, showed courage and gained popularity for her bravery in covering war.

“The Journalist was a voice for ordinary people whose story about the occupation of Palestinian land needed to be told which she did dispassionately," Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa added.

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Tight security at courts over possible terrorist attack
24.05.2022 | General News
Ghanaian journalist eulogies slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Akleh
23.05.2022 | General News
Sanction engineer who supervised Nsuotem Bridge project for shoddy work – MP
23.05.2022 | General News
Eastern Corridor road projects progressing steadily
23.05.2022 | General News
Affirmative Action Bill is not a threat pass it now - ABANTU
21.05.2022 | General News
George Weah reaffirms Liberia's commitment to ECOWAS goals
20.05.2022 | General News
'It's nice to be with tigers; every time I come near them I don't want to go back home' – says Trainer of Freedom's animals
20.05.2022 | General News
Attorneys, prosecutors schooled on new NACOB laws
20.05.2022 | General News
NCA commemorates 2022 World Telecommunication And Information Society Day
20.05.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line