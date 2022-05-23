ModernGhana logo
Nkroful-Essiama: Motorists, residents stranded due to eroded road

Residents of Nkroful and Essiama including motorists, have been left stranded after this weekend's downpour destroyed a temporary access road created between the two communities.

The eroded access road was created by Memphis Metropolitan, a construction company that worked on the about 7-kilometer Essiama-Nkroful road prior to the 2020 elections, and fixed two major bridges on the stretch.

Residents complained that the eroded access road has affected movement as the River Amanzuri has taken over the access road.

The DCE of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, speaking to Citi News on what the District Assembly would do, said they are fixing the problem.

“This is a temporary problem caused by the rainfall. While we have asked the contractor to immediately do remedial works on the temporary access road, Adamus Resource Mines has offered their by-pass for use by residents and motorists to and from Essiama-Nkroful while we put things in place to address the situation,” he said.

