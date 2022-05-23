ModernGhana logo
Attempt to put Achimota Forest in the hands of private persons criminal, reprehensible – Sam George

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has said it is criminal and reprehensible any attempt to handover the Achimota Forest to private persons.

According to him, no matter the political colours of the people involved, the country’s environmental asset in the capital city must not be handed to a private person.

His comments come on the back of government's decision to give parts of the Achimota Reserve to private investors.

“We need to take the issues of our ecological economy very seriously. Any attempt to put an environmental asset like the Achimota forest in the hands of private persons irrespective of political affiliation is criminal and reprehensible,” Hon. Sam George said in a post on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that it is not releasing land from the Achimota Forest Reserve to any private investor.

However, parts of the land have been declassified and given to the original owners, the Owoo Family.

