Abu Jinapor launches probe into document claiming Sir John willed Achimota forest lands to relatives

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has said in a statement that it intends to investigate a document making rounds on social media that indicates that the late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John, had willed some lands within the Achimota forest to his relatives.

The will, which has been sighted by classfmonline.com, willed four parcels of land in the Achimota Forest: “I give my land situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever”.

–Yaw Amoateng Afriyie -One (1) acre

— Eva Akua Afriyie One (1) acre

–Ivy Akua Afriyie One (1) acre

–Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) One (1) acre

–Michael Owusu 1.541 acres

“I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever.”

“I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.”

“I give my portion of land that jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever.”

“I give my land situate at the Ramsar area at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region and measuring 5.07 acres to my sisters Abena Saah and her children, Comfort Amoateng and her children, Abena Konadu and Juliet Akua Arko and her children on equal share basis forever,” the will states.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday, 22 May 2022, said it takes “a very serious view of the allegations”.

Parts of the Achimota forest were recently declassified by President Nana Akufo-Addo through an EI to enable the government to release some 361 acres of periphery lands of the reserve to the custodial owners – the Owoo family.

