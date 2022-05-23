ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana isn't insulated from terrorism; we're clearly a target — National Security

Headlines Ghana isn't insulated from terrorism; we're clearly a target — National Security
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana is definitely not insulated from terror attacks, Deputy National Security Coordinator, Mr Edward Kweku Asomani, has said.

Clearly, he said, Ghana is a target.

He explained that the terrorists have been targeting mostly resource-rich countries therefore, since Ghana is endowed with natural resources, it exposes the country to the miscreants.

Addressing a press conference on the measures that have been put in place to prevent the attack's from happening in the country, on Sunday May 22, he said “We are not insulated from those attacks therefore, we think Ghanaians should be aware. Why are we involving Ghanaians? The nature of the threats is such that it is not conventional warfare, they don't come in with the APCs and fighter jets. They come in all forms, it could be your pastor in the church, cleric in the mosque, individuals coming in as CSOs purporting to do community work.

“That means that we all have to be vigilant. Also we know that the terrorists want access to the sea, the nature of the various attacks we have all seen in the subregion indicates that wherever they go there is some form of mineral or natural resource there particularly gold.

“So the question therefore is, if they attack cities and towns in Burkina Faso that has gold deposits, clearly, Ghana will be an interest.”

“We are clearly therefore a target that is why we are here today to seek the support of Ghanaians.”

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Abu Jinapor launches probe into document claiming Sir John willed Achimota forest lands to relatives
23.05.2022 | Headlines
Three shooting incidents recorded in Bawku
23.05.2022 | Headlines
Mozambican President lands in Ghana for state visit
23.05.2022 | Headlines
Lands Ministry to probe Achimota Forest land allegedly captured in late Sir John’s will
23.05.2022 | Headlines
Terrorism: National Security launches campaign, emergency line on Tuesday
23.05.2022 | Headlines
Parts of Accra flooded again after long hours of downpour
22.05.2022 | Headlines
Terrorists are already in Ghana — Security Expert
21.05.2022 | Headlines
I don’t make promises I can’t fulfil – Akufo-Addo
21.05.2022 | Headlines
I’ve increased TVET enrolment in SHSs by 44,000 representing 100% – Akufo-Addo
21.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line