Almost all 72 schools in Binduri district ripped off — GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) Assistant for supervision in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region Azia David has revealed, that almost all the 72 schools in the district are ripped off by violent rainstorm.

He noted that the situation is making teaching and learning very different in the area.

Mr. Azia David stated,: “We have 43 primary schools and 29 Junior High, so in all we have 72 schools and almost all the 72 schools are ripped off. Some are just completely ripped off the assembly members can testify to that."