ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'One District One Doctor policy mandatory, I don’t care how you get them' — District Health Directors told

Health 'One District One Doctor policy mandatory, I dont care how you get them' — District Health Directors told
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Upper East Regional Director of Health Service Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi has said, every District Health Director in the region must get a doctor for their district.

The Regional Director believes this is one strategy they can use to improve the service to the people across the region.

“Wherever they get a doctor for me, is not my concern. So, they have to get a doctor. As I speak now Garu has done it, the district director has brought one doctor and it can be done. Is just by persuasion, talking to a doctor and they are available.

"The Garu doctor was brought far away from Western Region and he was a native of this place and he agreed to come back. We have natives who are far away and they are working in other places, offering service. Bring them home to come and serve their motherland.

"So, for that 'One doctor One District' we said is mandatory and we support it, he stated.

Dr. Kofi Dzotsi made the pronouncement in the Binduri district on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, during a tour of the district by the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu and his entourage.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

More Health
ModernGhana Links
GHS caution practitioners, public against Lassa fever outbreak in West Africa
23.05.2022 | Health
FDA to make Marwako food poisoning laboratory reports public
22.05.2022 | Health
Lassa Fever Outbreak: GHS directs health facilities to always test suspected cases
22.05.2022 | Health
WHO confirms 80 cases of monkeypox with outbreaks in 11 countries
21.05.2022 | Health
The first two years of child are very critical—Paediatrician
19.05.2022 | Health
‘We're breathing polluted air’ – Tema residents suffer respiratory tract infections
19.05.2022 | Health
Career women at 70% risk of developing breast cancer than housewives — Surgical Oncologist
18.05.2022 | Health
Hypertension Day: Men cautioned to take medication, disregard impotency misconceptions
17.05.2022 | Health
KATH begins surgery with less incisions
17.05.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line