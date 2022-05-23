'One District One Doctor policy mandatory, I don’t care how you get them' — District Health Directors told

The Upper East Regional Director of Health Service Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi has said, every District Health Director in the region must get a doctor for their district.

The Regional Director believes this is one strategy they can use to improve the service to the people across the region.

“Wherever they get a doctor for me, is not my concern. So, they have to get a doctor. As I speak now Garu has done it, the district director has brought one doctor and it can be done. Is just by persuasion, talking to a doctor and they are available.

"The Garu doctor was brought far away from Western Region and he was a native of this place and he agreed to come back. We have natives who are far away and they are working in other places, offering service. Bring them home to come and serve their motherland.

"So, for that 'One doctor One District' we said is mandatory and we support it, he stated.

Dr. Kofi Dzotsi made the pronouncement in the Binduri district on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, during a tour of the district by the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu and his entourage.