U/E/R: Only 4 police officers serving over 74,900 population in Binduri district — DCE laments

The Binduri District Chief Executive (DCE) Ayinga Abagre Yakubu has revealed that only four Police Officers are serving over 74,900 population in the people Binduri District.

According to Mr. Yakubu who was seen worried over the inadequate security personnel in his district since the creation of Binduri district in 2012, “As it stands now, we have only four (4) police officers are managing the security situation and you know the security situation, Binduri and Bawku are sharing borders and so, some parts of Binduri are also affected in a way. So, we think that having enough policemen will actually help the security situation in Binduri, and here is the case that we have only four”.

He noted that “…a request was made when the president visited Bawku, the request was made by Bawku Naba and Binduri Naba and we thought up to this time, we would have gotten the personnel.

“We also need to provide them with transport like a pick up for them because this situation we need the visibility of the police and that is why we are appealing to the regional minister to take care of that for us because. With the security, there will be an easy movement for businessmen and women and even ordinary people.”

However, giving an account of some ongoing projects in his district on-road and culvert constructions Mr. Yakubu mentioned, Kukparigo to Gotesaliga Bridge and road, Yodelinga to Bazua culvert and road, and Sakpare to Azumsapeliga culvert and road.

On Education, he mentioned Kpatarigu: 1 No: 3-unit classroom, Tambilgu 1 No: 3-Unit classroom block, Atuba: 1 No: 6-unit classroom block, Binduri: 1 No: 6-unit classroom block, Kulimvayi: 1 No: 6-unit classroom block, Puayamiri: 1 No: 6-unit classroom block.

On health, Sakpare CHPs compound, Gumyoko CHPs compound and Manga CHPs compound according to the DCE have also seen some progress.

For the rural electrification programme, 23 communities are ongoing and at various stages of completion.

However, the Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu and his entourage as part of his tour to the Binduri district also visited the district share of government flagship programme Agenda 111 which is currently ongoing.