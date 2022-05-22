ModernGhana logo
FDA to make Marwako food poisoning laboratory reports public

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the public that it will make the reports of the investigations into the mass food poisoning of Marwako fast food and restaurant available as soon as it is ready.

According to the FDA, it is still awaiting the laboratory report on the sample analyses taken from the restaurant following the reported cases of food poisoning.

As of Friday, 20 May 2022, the FDA noted that it is waiting for the results to help the ongoing corrective measures to be instituted.

It further noted, it has invited key staff of the restaurant for progress reports on the cause of the suspected food poisoning as well as the measures put in place to repeat such occurrences in future.

The FDA added that its official have embarked on visits to facilities and will continue to do so periodically to ensure the corrective measures are complete.

