Freedom Caesar should bring more tigers — A Plus

The idea by businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar to keep tigers here in Ghana is a good move to boost Ghana’s tourism, Musician Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has said.

His only concern was that the neighbours are not familiar with living with such animals hence, their outcry.

Speaking on UTV on Saturday May 21, A Plus said “The idea to bring the animals here and groom them here is good idea because we are talking about tourism, it is a very good idea, just that the neighbours are not used to such things.

“I will urge him to bring more into the country,” he added.