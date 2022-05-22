Parts of Accra flooded again after long hours of downpour

Several areas within Accra, were on Saturday night flooded after a downpour that lasted several hours.

Floodwaters were seen running off major roads, cutting off vehicular movement.

Some residents had their rooms flooded owing to the volume of rain.

This comes barely a week after rains submerged a number of places in Accra.

Citi News observed that areas such as Kaneshie, Alajo, parts of Tema, Adabraka, were flooded, compelling some persons to evacuate their places of abode.

The Ghana Police Service issued a public safety warning to the public to avoid areas such as the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the high level of the Odaw River.

“We are experiencing flooding on some principal streets and highways within the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond due to the downpour this evening. In view of this, we are advising members of the public to remain indoors.”

“Motorists and commuters are also being cautioned against using the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the rising level of the Odaw River. In addition to the above, motorists and commuters should exercise great caution when using the La Beach-Kpheshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua as well as roads that are linked by culverts and bridges. Patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone. However, anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373. The Police and other principal safety stakeholders are on high alert to assist,” police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #AccraFloods has been in the Twitter trends since Saturday night, with people publishing media content to show the state of the floods in their communities.

—citinewsroom