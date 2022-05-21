ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court adjourns case between Asanko Gold and GMWU to June 1 over staff layoffs

Social News Court adjourns case between Asanko Gold and GMWU to June 1 over staff layoffs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Amasaman High Court in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, May 19, 2022, adjourned a case between the Ghana Mines Workers’ Union (GMWU) and the Asanko Gold Limited.

Both parties are in court over non-adherence to the collective bargaining agreement relating to the payment of severance package to members of the mine workers union.

The Ghana Mine Workers Union has taken up legal action against the Asanko Gold Ghana Limited following the lay-off of 299 of their members who are permanent staff of the company without payment of compensation to affected workers.

According to the Union, the Company’s Board failed to honour the conditions of service of the affected employees after an agreement with them.

The Union also claimed that the Asanko Gold Mine terminated the employment of 299 permanent, reduced their salaries, and made their living worse by failing to pay them severance packages contained in the collective bargaining agreement.

The GMWU indicated that despite several meetings and engagements, the company failed to compensate the affected workers, hence its decision to resort to court.

Counsel for the plaintiffs said the company claims it had not received any affidavits in opposition from the Union.

The counsel further indicated that Asanko Gold-Ghana wanted the court to strike out the case after it argued it was premature.

The Mine Workers however filed an affidavit against the request and objected to that motion.

The presiding judge, therefore, obliged and adjourned the case to June 1, 2022.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Reports of potential terrorist attack on Ghana worrying – Oppong Nkrumah
21.05.2022 | Social News
Right To Play trains learners on leadership skills to revamp school clubs
21.05.2022 | Social News
Ridge tigers relocation to take 2 months – Wildlife
21.05.2022 | Social News
Effective community policing best for crowd control; not always the use of live bullets - Toobu
21.05.2022 | Social News
Network For Assin Development supports Assin Dwenakyi School
21.05.2022 | Social News
Don’t pay money to bail suspects in custody - Chief Inspector tells public
20.05.2022 | Social News
Suspects have every right to demand reasons for their arrest - Police Chief Inspector
20.05.2022 | Social News
Al Jazeera Shireen Akleh's killing barbaric, attack on press freedom - NDC's Ralph Apetorgbor
20.05.2022 | Social News
SHS students in Volta Region schooled on scholarship, romance and dating scams
20.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line