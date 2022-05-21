Court adjourns case between Asanko Gold and GMWU to June 1 over staff layoffs

The Amasaman High Court in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, May 19, 2022, adjourned a case between the Ghana Mines Workers’ Union (GMWU) and the Asanko Gold Limited.

Both parties are in court over non-adherence to the collective bargaining agreement relating to the payment of severance package to members of the mine workers union.

The Ghana Mine Workers Union has taken up legal action against the Asanko Gold Ghana Limited following the lay-off of 299 of their members who are permanent staff of the company without payment of compensation to affected workers.

According to the Union, the Company’s Board failed to honour the conditions of service of the affected employees after an agreement with them.

The Union also claimed that the Asanko Gold Mine terminated the employment of 299 permanent, reduced their salaries, and made their living worse by failing to pay them severance packages contained in the collective bargaining agreement.

The GMWU indicated that despite several meetings and engagements, the company failed to compensate the affected workers, hence its decision to resort to court.

Counsel for the plaintiffs said the company claims it had not received any affidavits in opposition from the Union.

The counsel further indicated that Asanko Gold-Ghana wanted the court to strike out the case after it argued it was premature.

The Mine Workers however filed an affidavit against the request and objected to that motion.

The presiding judge, therefore, obliged and adjourned the case to June 1, 2022.