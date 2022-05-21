Terrorism: Be quick to report any suspicious persons or packages to security agencies – Oppong Nkrumah to public

The Minister in charge of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is urging the general public to make it a priority to report suspicious persons or packages to the security agencies to help foil attacks on the country by terrorism.

In a post on his social media page, the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament says it is very worrying to hear of reports of the potential attacks of extremist elements targeted at Ghana.

He urges Ghanaians to collectively stays on guard and help the security agencies of the country to stop any advances from extremist groups.

“Very worrying reports of potential attacks of extremist elements targeted at Ghana. As we heighten the alertedness of intelligence and security agencies, all of us need to be more security conscious and be quick to report any suspicious persons or packages to security agencies,” a post on the Twitter page of Oppong Nkrumah reads.

Already, the Ministry for National Security has issued an alert asking the citizenry to be vigilant.

Managers of public places of gathering including places of worship have been charged to also increase security.