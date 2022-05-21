ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Mobile banker at Breman Kokoso attacked by armed robbers; shot and robbed

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Crime & Punishment CR: Mobile banker at Breman Kokoso attacked by armed robbers; shot and robbed
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ebenezer Appiah Sam, a mobile banker with Breman Brakwa Rural Bank in the Region Central has been shot and robbed by armed robbers.

The incident occurred on Thursday on the Breman Kokoso to Breman Amanfopong road.

Information gathered indicates that he was riding his motorcycle towards the Breman Kokoso Cemetery when he was shot by armed robbers hiding in the bush.

Sources say although the victim in the past had escaped an armed robbery attack on the same route, this time around he was unlucky and was hit by bullets.

The robbers subsequently appeared from the bushes with guns and other weapons. They threatened Ebenezer Appiah that they will end his life if he fail to hand over all monies on him.

While the mobile banker is yet to provide information on the actual amount of money stolen by the robbers, it is understood that the amount involved is huge.

After the incident, the victim managed to ride back to Head Office at Breman Brakwa and was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Meanwhile, the robbery has been reported to the Breman Brakwa Police Station for investigation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
US jails Ghanaian 9 years for $36.4-million scam
19.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Five persons dragged to court for assaulting ECG staff at Dodowa
19.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two jailed 30 years for robbing hairstylist, customers at a salon
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two more charged in Bullion Van ‘robberies’
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested after Nkoranza youth attack Police station
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Yendi: Suspect defrauding victims with Ya-Na's name nabbed
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale: Sawla SHS maths teacher jailed 15 years for raping student
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested for killing Fulani herdsman at Sawla
17.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest boyfriend of murdered CCTU female student
16.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line