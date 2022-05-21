Upper East: Child Welfare Centre commissioned at Adongnia

A fully-furnished Child Welfare Centre (CWC) and a urinal has been completed and handed over to the Chiefs and people of Adongnia, in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, to enhance healthcare service delivery in the area.

The facility will serve three communities notably; Kafania, Saboro and Adongnia with a total population of two thousand three hundred and seventy-six people.

The structure will cater for the targeted growth monitoring and vaccination exercises, Adolescent Reproductive Health services, community durbars, child health and maternal care meetings, and Outpatient Department services among others.

The facility, which has 61 benches, a child weighing scale, tables and chairs with a bore hole was constructed with funding from Children Believe (CB) at the cost of about One hundred and eighteen thousand Ghana cedis (GHC 118,000.00) and implemented by Participatory Action for Rural Alternatives (PARDA) under the Builsa-Kassena Area Child Development Programme (BKACDP).

It is the first of its kind undertaken in the Kassena Nankana West District by PARDA and her partners.

In an address, the Executive Director of PARDA, Dr. Michael Wombeogo indicated that the health of children and breastfeeding mothers are the topmost priorities of the intervention at the community level and the provision of the facility signifies PARDA’s vision and commitment to the organization.

He noted that the facility will complement the efforts of providing quality child welfare services for children under 5 years by the Kassena Nankana West District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service.

Dr Wombeogo intimated that the construction of the CWC was part of PARDA and CB strategy to promote the ECD between 0 to 3 years and the provision of a comfortable environment for breastfeeding mothers and children Learning Through Play (LTP).

The Country Manager of Children Believe (CB) Essenam Kavi De Souza stated that CB is a child centred organization for over 60 years around the globe and 26 years in Ghana helping children to break barriers in the area of their healthcare in order to achieve their full potentials.

She indicated that the main objective of CB is to ensure that health services are brought to the doorsteps of the rural poor, adding that, the CWC is expected to serve both men and women and therefore, encouraged the people of the area to own and make maximum use of the facility.

The Kassena Nankana West District Director of Health Service Mr. Hipolite Yeleduor said the facility together with the furnishing is a requirement for CHIPS implementations.

Cultural Dance At The Commissioning At Adongnia Community