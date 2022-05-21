[Video] Akufo-Addo is going to hell for lying to Ghanaians – Kwaku Bonsam

Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will miss heaven.

According to him, he is sure about this because President Akufo-Addo lied his way to power following the unbearable hardship in the country.

Kwaku Bonsam said before the current President assumed power, he described the previous government led by John Dramani Mahama as thieves who did not care about the country.

However, he pointed out that the current situation in the country shows the incumbent and the previous government were 'hatched by the same hen' — subjecting the citizens to nothing but constant pains.

To him, what makes matters even worse is the fact that President Akufo-Addo during his campaign openly told Ghanaians the country is sitting on money (untapped natural resources) yet the people are hungry, which when given the nod to lead the country will make good use of them to improve the lives of the people.

“You said we are sitting on money and we are hungry. But you came to government and now we are hungrier. We can’t afford a decent living and our girlfriends are jilting us because there is no money to keep up,” he stated on an Accra based Angel FM when he was made to co-host 'Ohemaa Woyeje' show as a presenter.

This the fetish priest stated that the President’s lies will send him to hell saying, “the bible speaks against lies and the President lied so he will go to hell.”

In recent times, not just the ordinary citizens in the country have been complaining about the hardships in the country. Even celebrities such as Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Lydia Forson and several others who live lavishly and flaunt their wealth on social media have expressed concern about the harsh economic situation in the country, an indication that they were unable to continue the opulence lifestyle anymore.

Watch video below: Watch from 1hour onwards