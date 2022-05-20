ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Our priority is timely provision of quality textbooks to all schools – Education Ministry

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Education Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has issued a press release assuring the general public that it is committed to the timely provision of quality textbooks to all public schools in the country.

Government have in the past year received several backlash over its failure to make available textbooks for the new curriculum in primary schools.

In its press release, the MoE says the allegation that government is unable to provide schools with textbooks for the new curriculum until 2024 is false.

The Ministry stresses that the speculations are merely motivated by the mischief of some individuals and media organizations.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to assure the public of its commitment to the provision of quality education in all schools in the country, and the timely provision of quality textbooks is a priority to the Ministry,” parts of the release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the MoE reads.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says it is working with the appropriate institutions, including the Public Procurement Authority, Printers, and Publishers, to ensure the delivery of books to the various schools.

Below is a copy of the press release:

520202281047-l5grj7u3i1-a5ae1958-dfcc-4c0e-90b1-1c94001ac7fc

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Talks that gov’t is unable to provide textbooks for schools is mischief – MoE
20.05.2022 | Education
Cynthia Morrison commissioned ultra-modern Kindergarten block for Agona Edukrom
20.05.2022 | Education
GIJ management pardons late fee paying students to write end of semester exams
20.05.2022 | Education
Dismiss board members who supervise financial irregularities in education sector institutions – EduWatch
17.05.2022 | Education
Nothing good came out from meeting with officials - School feeding caterers
17.05.2022 | Education
We will complete 20 E-Blocks by end of 2022 – GETFund Administrator
16.05.2022 | Education
"Abolish boarding school system to save cost of Free SHS policy" — LPG Chairman
15.05.2022 | Education
E/R: Fanteakwa South Education Directorate take delivery of educational equipment
15.05.2022 | Education
Committee established to absorb students who escaped from Ukraine into Ghanaian Universities
12.05.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line