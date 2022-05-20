ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.05.2022 Social News

Wildlife Division says tigers at Wonda World Estates are well-protected

Wildlife Division says tigers at Wonda World Estates are well-protected
20.05.2022 LISTEN

Officials of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission say the two tigers belonging to business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, pose no threats to the inhabitants of the estate as claimed.

Some residents at Wonda World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, had expressed worry over the presence of the two tigers at the estate.

They claimed they are not comfortable sharing the estate with the carnivorous animals and have called on appropriate authorities to relocate them.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on Friday, May 20, 2022, the Director of Operations at the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Luri Kanton, indicated that “the tigers are safe, healthy and well protected and relocation will be done after investigations”.

After visiting the premises of the Wonda World Estate where the tigers are being kept, Mr. Kanton told the media that “a new structure would’ve to be constructed at a new location before the relocation of the animals could be done”.

520202273605-g40n1r5edy-520202271232-twhatsapp-image-2022-05-20-at-34011-pm

This he noted, will take about two months. Meanwhile, Samuel Tiwonitaaba Kuteba, the trainer of the tigers, said the animals have been declawed and are under strict veterinary guidance.

He debunked rumours that the animals were smelly and dangerous to residents.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Benya FM attack: Court adjourns case to June 28
20.05.2022 | Social News
The tigers have been declawed, they're no longer dangerous – Trainer of Freedom's tigers
20.05.2022 | Social News
Three suspects dragged to court over attack on Benya FM in Elmina
20.05.2022 | Social News
98% of calls to emergency centre are pranks – Ambulance Service
20.05.2022 | Social News
Yutong bus driver crashed to death while making calls over parcels delivery
20.05.2022 | Social News
Achimota Forest issue: Government must rescind its decision or face our wrath — NDC Communicator
20.05.2022 | Social News
Swedruman Council of Chiefs announce death of Swedruhene Nana Asiedu Botwe II
20.05.2022 | Social News
You can be jailed six months for keeping tigers as pets – Veterinary Service
20.05.2022 | Social News
We have no control over rising food prices in Ghana – Agric Ministry
20.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line