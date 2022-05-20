'It's nice to be with tigers; every time I come near them I don't want to go back home' – says Trainer of Freedom's animals

20.05.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Tiwonitaaba Kuteba, the trainer of the tigers belonging to businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar, has said it is nice to be with the animals.

He shared his experience with tigers while speaking in an interview with the media on Friday May 20.

He said “Since I came into contact with these animals I realized it is nice to be with them. Every time I come near them I don't want to go back home because it is nice to be with them, they have a way of communicating. I love to be with them because of the way they are.”

Kuteba further indicated that Caesar’s tigers do not pose a threat to society because they have been declawed.

“Tigers have some areas in their lives that make them very dangerous, that is their nails. So we said if that is the dangerous part of them then why can't we declaw them, so these animals that we are talking about that they are dangerous, their nails have been declawed, they don't have nails,” he said.