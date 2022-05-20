ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.05.2022 Social News

Achimota Forest issue: Government must rescind its decision or face our wrath — NDC Communicator

By Kwabena Nyarko II Contributor
Achimota Forest issue: Government must rescind its decision or face our wrath — NDC Communicator
20.05.2022 LISTEN

NDC Communicator accuses Akufo-Addo government of trying to annex lands at the Achimota forest reserve.

There has been controversy over the Forest Reserve since the announcement by government to cede about 361 acres of land to the original owners, the Owoo family.

Deputy Youth Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Akwapim North, Ahmed Agbenyadzi in an interview with Accra based Dadi FM accused the Akufo-Addo led government of collaborating with party members to take steal parts of the said lands.

He stressed that Ghana cannot afford to lose the only forest which has a tourist site in the capital and urged government to do its best to own the forest, even if it has to pay compensation to the Owoo family.

"I see the whole development as a planned scheme by the Akufo-Addo government to share part of the land among themselves. I think Ghanaians must all stand and speak against the said reclassification issue," Ahmed Agbenyadzi stated.

He was quick to add that there will be series of demonstrations in the coming days should government fail to rescind its decision to lease the land.

The NDC Communicator insisted that government has failed the people of Ghana same as it has failed to protect and preserve the Atewa Forest Reserve earmarked for bauxite mining.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Wildlife Division says tigers at Wonda World Estates are well-protected
20.05.2022 | Social News
Benya FM attack: Court adjourns case to June 28
20.05.2022 | Social News
The tigers have been declawed, they're no longer dangerous – Trainer of Freedom's tigers
20.05.2022 | Social News
Three suspects dragged to court over attack on Benya FM in Elmina
20.05.2022 | Social News
98% of calls to emergency centre are pranks – Ambulance Service
20.05.2022 | Social News
Yutong bus driver crashed to death while making calls over parcels delivery
20.05.2022 | Social News
Swedruman Council of Chiefs announce death of Swedruhene Nana Asiedu Botwe II
20.05.2022 | Social News
You can be jailed six months for keeping tigers as pets – Veterinary Service
20.05.2022 | Social News
We have no control over rising food prices in Ghana – Agric Ministry
20.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line