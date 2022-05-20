Cynthia Morrison commissioned ultra-modern Kindergarten block for Agona Edukrom

20.05.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Mamley Morrison has commissioned an ultra modern Kindergarten block for Agona Edukrom Basic School.

The fully furnished classroom block expected to ease congestion in the school was funded by Coastal Development Authority (CODA).

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Agona Edukrom last Wednesday, Hon. Cynthia Mamley Morrison noted that Government was committed to improving the academic standard of education in the Agona West Municipality.

She noted that this can only be achieved when a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning is provided.

She lauded the Management of Coastal Development Authority (CODA) for early completion of the 2-unit classroom block with office, store and toilet facilities couple with a recreational centre.

"This Kindergarten block is going to attract more kids to the school. The kids needs comfortable classrooms to study, and that is exactly what His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government is providing across the country.

"As a Member of Parliament, I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure infrastructure development in the Agona West Municipality. Am working closely with the Agona West Municipal Assembly and other development partners to improve the standard of living.

"Cynthia Morrison has footprints in every community, especially in the educational sector. I have personally constructed classroom blocks for Basic Schools at Agona Bobikuma and Nkum among others aside from provision of furniture and learning materials. I have an interest in education as an educationalist," she stated.

She tasked the school authorities to cultivate a culture of maintenance to sustain the new facility.

Hon. Cynthia Mamley Morrison further stated that sanitary pads were also being supplied to female students to boost personal hygiene.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive Hon Evans Addison Onomah Coleman who handed over the keys to Agona West Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service GES Mr Bismark Mfaafo Offei assured that the Assembly would continue to support the Municipal Directorate to improve the academic standards in the Municipality.

The Agona West Communication Officer of the NPP, Mr. Isaac Osei Somuah popularly known as 'Kofi Osei' later in an interview disclosed that the Constituency Executives led by Alhaji Tanko Gibril were working hand in hand with Hon. Cynthia Mamley Morrison and the Agona West Municipal Assembly to ensure early completion of all ongoing projects in the Municipality.

The Communicator noted that the party would showcase government projects and social interventions for the constituents to appreciate the brilliant performance NPP government in Agona West in particular.

"As a Communicator, my priority is to trumpet achievements of the NPP government through community engagements and cordial relationships with media practitioners. Breaking the Eight requires intensive collective efforts," Mr. Osei Somuah noted.

Present were Agona West NPP Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Gibril, a leading member of the NPP, Mr. Thomas Asante and the Assembly Member for Agona Otsenkorang Electoral Area, Hon. Paul Akyerem.