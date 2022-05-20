Family of pillion rider shot chases police to pay for her medical bills

The family of Talata Kologo, the pillion rider shot by a police officer on the Tamale-Bolgatanga road, has bemoaned the 'I don’t care' attitude of the Upper East Regional police towards her treatment.

They say the police must support the payment of her medical bills as of the victim to the family after shooting her.

Brother of the victim, Godwin Kologo told Citi News that the police have not contributed anything to the victim’s medical bills.

“From the first day up till now, it is the family that is bearing the cost of everything. Every step we have taken we get the Upper East Regional police command informed, but they have not supported us with any money.”

“Since they did the shooting, and she is at the hospital, they should think of how to save her life if it demands finance they should have done that and not wait for us to demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family is seeking the services of a specialist at a private clinic in Diari to remove bullets from the victim’s body.

This was after doctors at the Upper East Regional hospital discharged the victim but failed to remove the bullets indicating that it will be a complicated process at this early stage.

The family however says it believes that Talata Kologo risks dire consequences if the bullets are not removed immediately, hence their decision to resort to a specialist at a private clinic.

“Currently we have been discharged from the Upper East Regional hospital and we still have the bullets in her body. We the family are not certain because she complains and cries of pain in the spots”.

“So, the family has decided to visit a specialist at Diari on the Tamale road to get the bullets out of her body because the doctors at the Upper East Regional hospital are saying that, where the bullets are they can’t do surgery for now unless we come for dressing, and she will be on medication for a while so that when the bullets are popping up they can now remove it.”

But we as a family are not waiting because we don’t know what will happen, so, we are rushing her to the Diari for medical attention”.

—citinewsroom