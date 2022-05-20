V/R: Father petitions IGP to re-open investigation into death of daughter

20.05.2022 LISTEN

A resident of Keta in the Volta Region, Raymond A. Y Gbormittah has filed a petition to the Inspector-General of Police requesting that investigations are re-opened into the death of his daughter Teacher Sylvia Gbormittah.

In his petition, the father notes that the information available to him shows that the incident leading to the death of his late daughter cannot be an accident as being put out by the local Police unit.

He is of the view that there is a clear case of premeditated action leading to the death of his daughter.

“That I am completely surprised to know that a serious issue as that till today did not attract the Homicide Unit of the Police Service to the scene. In fact, the homicide investigators are yet to visit the scene where my daughter’s dismembered body was found.

“That looking at the body of my late daughter and observing a few background pictures where the body was collected by the police and a certain unrelated accident scene, I am of the strong belief that a thorough investigation will unearth the circumstances under which Sylvia Gbormittah, my daughter got killed,” parts of the petition filed by Raymond A. Y Gbormittah reads.

Find more in the petition below:

RAYMOND A. Y GBORMITTAH

KETA

13TH MAY, 2022

Inspector-General of Police,

Police Headquarters,

Accra.

Dear Sir,

PETITION REQUESTING THE POLICE SERVICE TO RE-OPEN INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE DEATH OF TEACHER SYLVIA GBORMITTAH, MY DAUGHTER.

1. That I write to make this special request of your high office to re-open an investigation into the suspected murder of a female teacher by the name Sylvia Gbormittah in the Denu area who was my daughter.

2. That information available to me shows that the incident leading to the death of my late daughter Sylvia Gbormittah CAN NOT be an accident as being put out by the local Police unit but a clear case of premeditated action leading to her death.

3. That I am completely surprised to know that a serious issue as that till today did not attract the Homicide Unit of the Police Service to the scene. In fact, the homicide investigators are yet to visit the scene where my daughter’s dismembered body was found.

4. That looking at the body of my late daughter and observing a few background pictures where the body was collected by the police and a certain unrelated accident scene, I am of the strong belief that a thorough investigation will unearth the circumstances under which Sylvia Gbormittah, my daughter got killed.

5. That I pray your office instructs your homicide unit to open investigations into the death of Sylvia Gbormittah.

6. That I humbly attach some pictures of the dismembered body of my late daughter, Sylvia Gbormittah for your perusal.

7. This is a cry of a father. A parent has a right to know what killed his or her child. Thanks.

PETITIONER

RAYMOND A. Y GBORMITTAH, (FATHER OF THE DECEASED).

cc:

Director-General,

Criminal Investigations Department,

Police Headquarters.