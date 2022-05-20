I bought my tigers to add value to tourism in Ghana – Cheddar

Ghanaian business mogul, Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar has shared that he secured his two tigers to add value to the country’s tourism.

Residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra have reported Cheddar to the Police, arguing that they feel threatened by the wild animals.

Engaging journalists in Accra, Freedom Jacob Caesar has indicated that he secured the tigers through the right processes.

“First of all, it is right, I have two tigers that I bought on a bid between Ghana and Dubai which I was the representative from the private sector that had initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process, the animals are seven months old, still at the very young stage,” the billionaire said.

He explained his reason for purchasing the two tigers, saying, “I went in to buy these animals to add the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, except for South Africa that have these animals.

“We wanted to be the first that will have it and so, I went in for the male and the female version of it, I have been keeping them on me for six months. I brought expects from outside to create safety cage for these animals so they don’t become dangerous to the public.”

Meanwhile, the Police after investigating the complaints of Residents of Wonder World Estates has announced that it is working with the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility.

The Police in a press release have entreated all residents within the community to remain calm as they work with stakeholders to ensure their safety.