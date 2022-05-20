ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I bought my tigers to add value to tourism in Ghana – Cheddar

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News I bought my tigers to add value to tourism in Ghana – Cheddar
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian business mogul, Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar has shared that he secured his two tigers to add value to the country’s tourism.

Residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra have reported Cheddar to the Police, arguing that they feel threatened by the wild animals.

Engaging journalists in Accra, Freedom Jacob Caesar has indicated that he secured the tigers through the right processes.

“First of all, it is right, I have two tigers that I bought on a bid between Ghana and Dubai which I was the representative from the private sector that had initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process, the animals are seven months old, still at the very young stage,” the billionaire said.

He explained his reason for purchasing the two tigers, saying, “I went in to buy these animals to add the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, except for South Africa that have these animals.

“We wanted to be the first that will have it and so, I went in for the male and the female version of it, I have been keeping them on me for six months. I brought expects from outside to create safety cage for these animals so they don’t become dangerous to the public.”

Meanwhile, the Police after investigating the complaints of Residents of Wonder World Estates has announced that it is working with the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility.

The Police in a press release have entreated all residents within the community to remain calm as they work with stakeholders to ensure their safety.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Police begin processes to relocate Cheddar’s tigers to an appropriate facility
20.05.2022 | Social News
Nkoranza chaos: Albert Donkor’s Family rejects body
20.05.2022 | Social News
Reclaiming Achimota forest reserve not about money – Lawyer for Owoo family
20.05.2022 | Social News
Tano North NCCE launches Citizenship Week 2022
20.05.2022 | Social News
It's true I've two tigers at home; I went through the right process to bring them - Freedom Jacob Caesar
19.05.2022 | Social News
Accra: LEKMA demolishes illegal structures along Spintex road
19.05.2022 | Social News
I speak English that makes money for me – Prempeh College's Chairman Wontumi mocks
19.05.2022 | Social News
Tolon SHS shut down after fire outbreak
19.05.2022 | Social News
Fire destroys Tolon SHS Girls dormitory
19.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line