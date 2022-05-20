Nkoranza chaos: Albert Donkor’s Family rejects body

Albert Donkor

20.05.2022 LISTEN

The family of Albert Donkor who was allegedly killed by the police in Nkoranza has reportedly rejected his corpse, calling for justice.

According to them, they can only take the body of their 27-year-old son until they get justice.

The family has stated that they are prepared and ready to seek justice at the International Court if they do not get justice in Ghana.

Albert Donkor, a footballer and digital television installer, died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody at Nkoranza after he was apprehended at his residence by armed police officers at 2am on April 24, 2022 in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

But the family accuses the Police of masterminding the killing of an innocent man adding that Albert may have been targeted after he chanced on a robbery operation involving some police officers.

This has provoked some irate youth in Nkoranza to pour onto the streets on Tuesday May 16, 2022. They had heated confrontation with the Police.

The youth reportedly attacked the Municipal Police headquarters destroying vehicles parked at the premises and freed some suspects in police custody but police said they have re-arrested one of the escapees.

The Police had to fire gunshots to disperse the irate crowd.

Augustine Donyina, an uncle of the deceased told Atinka TV's morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu that the boy was never a criminal.

According to him, his nephew was killed because the police officers were scared that he (Albert Donkor) would expose the police officers who were allegedly involved in robbery at Nkoranza,

According to the Uncle, Albert Donkor told them that one of the police officers who was involved in the robbery lived with his family there but fled when the incident happened.

“We want to see the police officers that came for Albert Donkor punished since he died in their custody. We do not want to see body of Albert Donkor until we get justice,” he said.

—DGN online