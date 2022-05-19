ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Conduct headcount of all staff to eliminate ghost names from payroll — Controller to MMDAs, MDAs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem has commenced fresh steps to have ghost names on government payroll eliminated.

It is tasking all MDAs and MMDAs to undertake a headcount of all the staff in their respective institutions to validate the existence of persons on the payroll.

In a press release issued by the Controller and Accountant General Department, it says the move is in line with the expenditure rationalization measures announced by the Government last month.

All Heads of Ministries, Departments Agencies (MDAs), and Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are entreated to follow those steps to eliminate ghost workers from their payroll.

All MDAs and MMDAs are to use the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (ESPV) system deployed to them to perform monthly validation of personnel on the payroll.

All heads of MDAs and MMDAs are additionally to submit a monthly verification report of staff on the payroll together with the feedback from the ESPV system to the Director-General, Internal Audit Agency, and the Controller and Accountant General latest by the 15th day of the ensuing month.

All these when fully complied with, the Controller and Accountant General is confident ghost names on government payroll will be eventually eliminated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
If low-level public servant PPA boss was allowed to steal millions, I wonder how much Akufo-Addo has made — Vormawor
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota Forest brouhaha: We have suffered historical injustice; no compensation received for 1927 acquisition — Owoo Family
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Anas exposé: I thought ‘galamsey bribe’ was Wontumi’s pledge toward my regional organiser’s program – Charles Bissue
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota forest brouhaha: Provide documents of compensation paid to Owoo family – Owusu-Bio dares Inusah Fuseini
19.05.2022 | Headlines
[Full text] Owoo Family set records straight on Achimota Forest Reserve brouhaha
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Industrial peace in Ghana under my presidency unmatched – Akufo-Addo
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Crisis in Ukraine has compromised food security of Africa — Akufo-Addo
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Minority’s legal action against E-levy premature – Afenyo-Markin jabs
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota forest talks ‘predate’ Akufo-Addo gov’t; we’ve ‘suffered grave historical injustice’ – Owoo family
19.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line