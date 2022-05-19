Conduct headcount of all staff to eliminate ghost names from payroll — Controller to MMDAs, MDAs

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem has commenced fresh steps to have ghost names on government payroll eliminated.

It is tasking all MDAs and MMDAs to undertake a headcount of all the staff in their respective institutions to validate the existence of persons on the payroll.

In a press release issued by the Controller and Accountant General Department, it says the move is in line with the expenditure rationalization measures announced by the Government last month.

All Heads of Ministries, Departments Agencies (MDAs), and Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are entreated to follow those steps to eliminate ghost workers from their payroll.

All MDAs and MMDAs are to use the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (ESPV) system deployed to them to perform monthly validation of personnel on the payroll.

All heads of MDAs and MMDAs are additionally to submit a monthly verification report of staff on the payroll together with the feedback from the ESPV system to the Director-General, Internal Audit Agency, and the Controller and Accountant General latest by the 15th day of the ensuing month.

All these when fully complied with, the Controller and Accountant General is confident ghost names on government payroll will be eventually eliminated.