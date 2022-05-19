ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.05.2022 Headlines

If low-level public servant PPA boss was allowed to steal millions, I wonder how much Akufo-Addo has made — Vormawor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
If low-level public servant PPA boss was allowed to steal millions, I wonder how much Akufo-Addo has made — Vormawor
19.05.2022 LISTEN

Convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a post on his Facebook page.

According to him, if a low-level public servant such as former Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei managed to seal over 15 million cedis, then he wonders how much President Akufo-Addo and other top government officials have made in the last six years.

“The PPA boss. A Low-Level Public Servant. Not politician. Had over 15 million cedis in his account. One bank account. He was allowed to steal over 15 million cedis. That doesn’t include his assets oo. Houses, lands, and cars.

“I wonder how much Nana Addo, Bediatuo, Bawumia, Kojo Oppong, Napo et al, have made as public servants. I wonder what Gabby has made as prime minister," Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor said in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He adds that Ghana is not a poor country but its people are suffering because of the wicked generation of people leading the country.

Read the full Facebook post below:

The former PPA boss, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei on Wednesday has been charged with eight (8) counts of using public office for profit and nine (9) counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Francis Kwaku Arhin, the brother-in-law of Adjenim Boateng Adjei has also been charged with one count of using public office for profit.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the two persons will be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Accra on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Conduct headcount of all staff to eliminate ghost names from payroll — Controller to MMDAs, MDAs
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota Forest brouhaha: We have suffered historical injustice; no compensation received for 1927 acquisition — Owoo Family
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Anas exposé: I thought ‘galamsey bribe’ was Wontumi’s pledge toward my regional organiser’s program – Charles Bissue
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota forest brouhaha: Provide documents of compensation paid to Owoo family – Owusu-Bio dares Inusah Fuseini
19.05.2022 | Headlines
[Full text] Owoo Family set records straight on Achimota Forest Reserve brouhaha
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Industrial peace in Ghana under my presidency unmatched – Akufo-Addo
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Crisis in Ukraine has compromised food security of Africa — Akufo-Addo
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Minority’s legal action against E-levy premature – Afenyo-Markin jabs
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota forest talks ‘predate’ Akufo-Addo gov’t; we’ve ‘suffered grave historical injustice’ – Owoo family
19.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line