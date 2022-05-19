Techiman Municipal Assembly hit 95.89% revenue target in first quarter

19.05.2022 LISTEN

The Techiman Municipal Assembly has recorded about GHC899,657.89 out of a target of 938,211.11 representing 95.89 percent of revenue collected in the first quarter of the 2022 administration year.

As compared to the first quarter of last year with a target of Ghc690,568.89 but recorded Ghc780,829.09, representing 113 percent at the end of the quarter.

This however explained that the 2022 year has seen lots of improvement in terms revenue mobilization since it has been able to record such figures at this period of the quarter as compared to the previous years.

This was however achieved through putting in revenue collection interventions such as effective market management including engaging various stakeholders such as revenue collectors to put in their best and educating the collectors on the importance of revenue generation to enhance effective revenue collection in the markets.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Garko, Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) disclosed this in an interview with this reporter on Wednesday at Techiman, Bono East Regional Capital that the Assembly has so far made some strides when it comes to the development of the area and particularly revenue collection.

Mr Garko noted that among these interventions was zoning the market to enable the assembly monitor and supervise collectors on daily bases to improve revenue collection as the Assembly was committed to achieving its target before the stipulated time so as to speed up development in the area.

“Furthermore the Assembly has also undertaken engagement with stakeholders including traders such as vegetable, tuber, livestock, cereal traders and the transport unions to foster the cooperation and relationship to enhance business in the central district and its environs”, he added.

One security, the MCE noted that effective security has been enhanced through the provision of street lights all over the market and the beefing up security patrols by both the city guards and the personnel from the Ghana Police Service to protect lives and property among other things.

He hinted that plans were far advanced to maintain the market roads and decongest the market to facilitate trading in modern standard as it receives traders and business people across the West African sub region.

Touching on sanitation, Mr Garko mentioned that the Assembly has taken giant steps by engaging the Zoomlion-Ghana waste management company to clean the municipality. Again, the assembly has cleared all the damping sites and embarked on regular evacuation of the refuse containers across the four refuse damping sites in the municipality.

He further explained that to improve sanitation in the area, stakeholders including the traditional council and some religious bodies have also embarked on routine cleanup exercises to keep the municipality clean at all times.

The MCE lauded the growth of infrastructure in the area as work has been resumed on abandoned projects such as six unit classroom with ancillary facilities and other projects.

“Development is a collective effort and everyone has a stake in it, and that the cooperation of everyone towards the development of the area was paramount”, he noted.