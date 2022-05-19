ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Industrial peace in Ghana under my presidency unmatched – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Industrial peace in Ghana under my presidency unmatched – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has described “industrial peace” under his watch as “unmatched,” compared to previous governments.

"I don’t know which period in our history has enjoyed industrial peace like under my presidency. Yes, there has been worker agitation but those are inevitable. A careful look, however, shows that overall, industrial peace in Ghana under the period of my presidency has been unmatched,” President Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, during a visit by the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to the Jubilee House.

According to the President, although there have been some labour unrests under his government, industries in Ghana have enjoyed peace.

He commended the Sector Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, for the industrial peace being enjoyed in the country.

“It has largely been possible because of the minister responsible for employment and labour relations, who is ‘your royal’ from the Bono Region,” the told the chiefs, queen mothers and elders of the Bono Region.

“I thank you [the chiefs of Bono Region] for giving me such a person to work with me as I govern the country,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Source: classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Anas exposé: I thought ‘galamsey bribe’ was Wontumi’s pledge toward my regional organiser’s program – Charles Bissue
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota forest brouhaha: Provide documents of compensation paid to Owoo family – Owusu-Bio dares Inusah Fuseini
19.05.2022 | Headlines
[Full text] Owoo Family set records straight on Achimota Forest Reserve brouhaha
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Crisis in Ukraine has compromised food security of Africa — Akufo-Addo
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Minority’s legal action against E-levy premature – Afenyo-Markin jabs
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Achimota forest talks ‘predate’ Akufo-Addo gov’t; we’ve ‘suffered grave historical injustice’ – Owoo family
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Nkoranza chaos: Police deployed to restore calm packs out
19.05.2022 | Headlines
Rawlings wanted ashes of his cremated body used to preserve Achimota Forest, plant trees —Former Aide
19.05.2022 | Headlines
After leasing part of Achimota Forest to original owners; keep the rest for relevant national purposes – OccupyGhana to gov’t
19.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line