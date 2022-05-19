E/R: Lack of road signs, over speeding causing accidents on Begro road — NADMO

19.05.2022 LISTEN

Lack of road signs and speeding on the Begro road in the Eastern Region has been the major cause of accidents on that stretch.

According to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), due to the good nature of road, lack of road signs while speeding can cause accidents.

The Fanteakwa north NADMO Director, Rev George Opoku Acheampong, made these observations in an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Thursday, May 19 hosted by Alfred Ocansey.

Five people died on that stretch in an accident while two others who sustained injuries are currently on admission.

“Seven people were in the car, five died on the spot and two were rushed to the hospital and. They are receiving treatments”, Rev Acheampong explained.

He said the “five have been sent to the morgue”.

“The bus was coming from Ddonkokrom to Asante Akyem Agogo but they used the Begro road and because the road is good, they don't take their time…we have a lot of curves on the road so the driver lost control”.

He said “we have to get more road signs at the stretch of the road so the DISEC will meet on the issue and take measures because speeding beyond the limit and also the road signs that are not on the road are causing these accidents”.

---3news.com