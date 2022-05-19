Six persons arrested over illegal construction works in Ga South Municipality

Six persons have been nabbed at Tuba in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for undertaking illegal construction of residential property.

They were arrested by personnel from the Weija-Gbawe District Police Command, on Wednesday, during an unannounced visit by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker.

All the suspects are males and artisans aged between 25 and 30.

The arrest forms part of the Ministry's measures to tackle encroachment, construction of illegal structures and sand winning at earthquake prone areas.

At a media briefing after the tour of the area, Mr Duker said the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation and possible prosecution.

He urged the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly to work closely with the police to arrest owners of illegal projects ongoing in the area.

He entreated the Assembly to demolish all illegal structures within earthquake zones.

The National Disaster Management Organisation, in 2017, earmarked some parts of the Region as 'imminent risks' areas and ordered the demolition of illegal structures at the Weija Hills to avert potential mudslide.

