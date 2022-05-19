Nkoranza chaos: Police deployed to restore calm packs out

The Police personnel deployed to Nkoranza in the Bono East Region to restore calm to the township are set to pack out after achieving their aim.

On Wednesday, there were heavy presence of police in Nkoranza following the clash between the Police and some irate youth of the township.

The youth in the town marched to the Police station in protest of Albert Donkor who had been confirmed dead following an intelligence-led operation by the security agency to bring to book some robbery suspects.

After successfully ensuring peace and order in Nkoranza, the additional police personnel deployed there by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) are returning to their base.

This is according to Daniel Owiredu who is the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkoranza South.

“He told us that currently, the police in Nkoranza are not safe. Some first facts he himself has received from them when he came and intelligence he has picked from the ground indicates that when they are left or to stay there working, the unfortunate might happen,” the MCE told TV3 in an interview today.

Meanwhile, Daniel Owiredu has confirmed that there is calm in Nkoranza with no signs of tension and unrest.

“Since morning, [police] have been patrolling through the streets and other areas where these problems were coming from and as I speak with you the place is relatively calm and every activity that used to go on in the municipality is going on as we speak and it is cool now,” the MCE added.

The encounter between the Police and the youth of Nkoranza on Tuesday send eight people to the emergency room.

One of the people, unfortunately, lost his life.