Rawlings wanted ashes of his cremated body used to preserve Achimota Forest, plant trees —Former Aide

The late former President Jerry John Rawlings wanted ashes of his cremated body scattered in the Achimota Forest to nourish and preserve the Forest, aide to the late President, Dr Donald Agumenu, has said.

“He [President Rawlings] also wanted cubes made out of his cremated body ashes to be used in planting trees in Ghana,” Dr Agumenu said in a news release shared with the Ghana News Agency.

The former Aide described President Rawlings' wish as "his greatest contribution towards the preservation of Achimota Forest and the climate apart from numerous tree planting exercises.”

Dr Agumenu called for a rethink of the Government's intention to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest as a reserve, saying it had far-reaching consequences on the environment.

“The far-reaching moral authority and influence of our revered traditional leaders of, which some are members of the Council of State should be brought on board to advise the leadership against this move.”

He said the release of 40 per cent of portions of the Achimota Forest for other purposes “cannot and will not improve the socio-economic welfare of our country but rather cause havoc to the entire ecosystem.”

"It is my prayer that President Akufo-Addo will reconsider the advice from his sector leaders to avoid any restructuring or demarcation that will affect that beautiful ecosystem,” Dr Agumenu added.

He said instead of releasing some portions of the “strategic green belt” and vegetative cover to private interests, the Government should rather work out an appropriate and adequate compensation mechanism to the allodial owners.

“Since the Paris Agreement of 2016 remains a symbol of good faith from governments of the world towards mitigating the emission of greenhouse gasses, and bring about a sustainable solution in line with Climate Action, goal 13 of the UN's sustainable development goals, the Government and all strategic stakeholders are obliged to ensure the sustainability of the Achimota Forest," he said.

Dr. Agumenu emphasised that the protection and sustainability of the country's green belts and reserves should be a collective legacy of every Ghanaian and Africans at large.

There has been widespread criticisms and condemnation particularly by environmental activists following the signing of an Executive Instrument by the President to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest as no longer a forest reserve.

The E.I. 144 (Cessation of Forest Reserve) gazetted on April 19, 2022, indicates that the area ceases to be recognised as a forest reserve from May 1, 2022.

Civil society organisations operating in the environment and climate change sectors have expressed fear that the move could open the forest to all forms of development, which could affect the integrity of the area as a forest reserve.

The Minority in Parliament has also spoken out strongly against the E.I. and called for its revocation.

Meanwhile the Government has explained that it's intention was to reforest and develop the Achimota Forest into a true forest reserve to serve Accra and the people of Ghana.

"The Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold," Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources told journalists on Tuesday.

