Irate youth set checkpoint ablaze after police shoot female pillion passenger at Nakpanduri

Some irate youth of Karimenga in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the Nakpanduri District in the North East Region, have set a police checkpoint ablaze.

The irate residents burnt down the checkpoint, after police allegedly shot a female, who was riding pillion on Tuesday, 17 May 2022.

According to residents, the female pillion passenger was shot by the Police, at the checkpoint, after the motorcyclist ignored a signal to stop.

The locals who were infuriated by the action of the Police marched to the checkpoint and set it ablaze.

The female pillion passenger, sustained injuries on her behind.

She was rushed to the hospital, where, she is currently receiving treatment.

