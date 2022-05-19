ModernGhana logo
5 die in charcoal-loaded vehicle in accident at Begoro

Five persons are reported dead after being buried by a charcoal and maize-loaded vehicle in an accident along Begoro-Osiem road in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred on Monday, May 17, 2022 at about 2:00pm involving the truck and a 28-seater Benz Bus.

It is said to have happened while the vehicle was negotiating a sharp curve near Akrumusu village.

When police and fire officers got to the scene, the vehicle loaded with charcoal and maize had overturned in a gutter with its tyres hanging in the air.

The driver, Solomon Owusu, and one Kofi Boateng, aged 46, were rescued and rushed to the Begoro District Hospital.

“Five persons whose names were given to Police by victim Kofi Boateng as, Kwame Atta, “Scorpion”, Kofi, Kwesi and Issac Teye were stuck and buried in the vehicle by the loaded charcoal and maize”, the police said in a statement.

The five were also removed and rushed to the Begoro District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

519202283605-0g830n4ayt-519202281232-begoro-crash-2.jpeg

The bodies have since been deposited at the same Hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Photographs and important positions were marked down for measurements to be taken later, whiles eefforts were made to tow accident vehicle to the station for further action.

519202283605-i4ep276gfa-519202281232-begoro-crash.jpeg

—citinewsroom

