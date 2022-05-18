ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.05.2022 Poem

Nana Frema Busia: Agyapa Again?

By Nana Afua Frema Busia
Nana Frema Busia: Agyapa Again?
18.05.2022 LISTEN

Agyapa Again without national Gain?

Agyapa free-wheel deal is back with a Vengeance

Recalcitrant Akufo-Addo government is without Repentance

This misery of a curious deal is not by Happenstance

Obaapa Yaa Ghana in sackcloth and ashes, take due Cognisance

How can our wailing economy still Stand?

When 'solid gold' is sold with "kululu" at a senseless Pittance

Prevent a shamelessly devious Agyapa end-Game with serious Resistance!

Do Join a righteous review Fight

Redeem 'sika futuro', Oman Adepa, from the Jersey tax- haven misguided Flight. Medaase

Email:[email protected] yahoo com
.

More Poem
ModernGhana Links
The mothering of mothers
08.05.2022 | Poem
Party foot soldiers in cassocks
07.05.2022 | Poem
I don’t want to be a Christian
09.04.2022 | Poem
Dear Aspiring Politician
04.04.2022 | Poem
"IN DEPENDENCE"
07.03.2022 | Poem
Oh Dede, we are tasty
16.01.2022 | Poem
The stench of perverse men
14.12.2021 | Poem
Galamsey Ghana
05.11.2021 | Poem
A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill
28.10.2021 | Poem
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line