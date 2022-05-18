You are setting a dangerous precedent with Achimota Forest reserve; reconsider your decision – Akufo-Addo told

18.05.2022 LISTEN

Elvis Oppong-Mensah, a Programmes Officer with Civic Response has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider government’s latest decision on the Achimota Forest Reserve.

While government has through Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor made it clear that it is not selling the Achimota Forest, it has become clear that parts of the land are being released to the original owners.

Amid backlash from Ghanaians including the Minority in Parliament and several Civil Society Organisations, Elvis Oppong-Mensah has issued a press release to add his voice.

In a statement from the Civic Response Programmes Officer, he has warned that the President is setting a dangerous precedent with the latest decision on the Achimota Forest.

He has urged H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision.

“Mr. President, with due respect, I think this decision if not reversed will set a very bad and dangerous precedent in forest management in Ghana.

“This precedent is not good Your Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Respectfully Mr. President, reconsider your decision for future generation will not forgive us when this happens,” parts of the statement from Elvis Oppong-Mensah reads.

Below is the statement in full: