ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GJA Central Region calls on Police to expedite investigations into attacks on Benya FM

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News GJA Central Region calls on Police to expedite investigations into attacks on Benya FM
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) branch in the Central Region is calling on the Police administration to expedite investigations into attacks on journalists in the region by alleged political party thugs.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, Eric Blessing Eshun of Elmina-based Benya FM was brutalized and studio equipment vandalized by a group of alleged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a live discussion on fishing and pre-mix fuel distribution in the Komenda- Edina- Aguafo Constituency.

The group was apparently incensed by accusations of discrimination in the pre-mix fuel distribution on partisan lines.

Citing an attack where Prince Acquah, a journalist with the Ghana News Agency was beaten on May 2 while covering the Ajumako Enyan Essiam NPP Constituency Executive elections at the Ajumako campus of the University of Education, Winneba, the GJA Central Region says the attacks have reached a crescendo and some drastic measures are needed to end it once and for all.

It is now demanding immediate action from the Ghana Police Service.

“The Central Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is urgently calling on the Police Administration to expedite investigations into attacks on its members and a media house at Elmina by alleged political party thugs in the region,” part of a press release signed by Acting GJA Central Regional Secretary, Kingsley Nana Buadu has said.

Below is a copy of the press release:

518202290511-qulxoba442-18e5f780-fe12-4241-84d8-33bc140bdbc1

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Faeces, condoms found in fishes caught from River Densu – Tetegu fishermen reveals
18.05.2022 | Social News
Freeze all planned return of compulsorily acquired lands - OccupyGhana to government
18.05.2022 | Social News
Police criminal investigation is a gradual process — Crime Officer
18.05.2022 | Social News
Government must pay workers akin to inflation rate — TUC
18.05.2022 | Social News
Nkoranza: Mother of student killed in police clash demands justice
18.05.2022 | Social News
Police arrest three over clash with Nkoranza protesters
18.05.2022 | Social News
You are setting a dangerous precedent with Achimota Forest reserve; reconsider your decision – Akufo-Addo told
18.05.2022 | Social News
Jomoro MCE breaks ground for reconstruction of Kwame Nkrumah's primary school
18.05.2022 | Social News
Albert Donkor death: Nkoranzamanhene demands justice from Police
18.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line