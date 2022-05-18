Jomoro MCE breaks ground for reconstruction of Kwame Nkrumah's primary school

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region, Madam Louisa Iris Arde has broken the ground for the reconstruction of Saint Patrick Catholic Primary School at Half Assini.

This is the school the first president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah had his primary education and later taught there as a teacher.

It has been in a dilapidated state since its establishment. Successive governments had promised to renovate it in honour of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah but those promises couldn't see the light of the day.

However, on April 27, 2022, the Jomoro Municipal Chief Executive visited the school and saw the bad nature of the school building. She promised to lobby through Ghana National Gas Company to rehabilitate it in honour of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In fulfilling her pledge, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the MCE led the management of Ghana National Gas Company to the school and performed a short ceremony to hand-over the school to a contract to start the rehabilitation work.

The project which is expected to be completed in the next four months has been awarded to Messrs Estek Vision Limited.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Madam Louisa Iris Arde commended the management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited for coming to her aid to rehabilitate the dilapidated school in the honour of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

"I will like to plead with teaching staff here to join me to thank Ghana National Gas Company Limited for listening to my request, in fact when I visited the school on 27th April 2022 and saw the nature of the building, I wept and it was then I sent pictures of the school to Ghana National Gas Company to help the Assembly to renovate it in the honour of our beloved and great Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah", she said.

She disclosed that she was once a teacher in the school and would make sure that the contractor complete the project on schedule.

"I have taught in this school before and I will make sure that the Assembly support the contractor to finish the project within the timeline", she assured.

She took the opportunity to appeal to other companies to come to the aid of the Assembly to improve educational infrastructure in the Municipality.

The MCE therefore, appealed to the contract to engage some of the youth in the area in labour works.

On his part, the Divisional Chief of Half Assini, Nana Ayebie Amihere VI expressed his happiness and commended the MCE for the proactive approach toward the development of the Municipality.

He also thanked Ghana National Gas Company for coming to the aid of the school and asked for support from his subjects to ensure smooth completion of the renovation.

He said when completed, the project would go a long way to improve enrollment in the school.

He pleaded with the management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited to provide furniture for schools in the Municipality.

"So many schools in the Jomoro Municipality are complaining of not having enough desks so I will use this medium to appeal to Ghana National Gas Company to provide furniture for schools in this Municipality", he appealed.

Mr. Joseph Ackah, who represented the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Company, assured the MCE and the chiefs of the company's total commitment to the development of Jomoro Municipality.

He also assured the Chief and the teaching staff that they would provide the needed resources to the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

He urged the community members to provide support to the contractor to execute the project without any delay.

He recounted the number of projects the Company has executed in the Municipality.

He said the company would continue to assist the Assembly to develop the area.

Messrs Estek Vision Limited, the Contractor for the project pledged to execute quality work and finish ahead of the four months duration within which the project is expected to be done.