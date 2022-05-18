ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.05.2022 Social News

Nkoranza youth, Police chaos: We're in firm control of the situation – Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Nkoranza youth, Police chaos: We're in firm control of the situation – Police
18.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has announced that its officers are in control of issues in Nkoranza following the recent clashes with angry youth of the area.

In a press release signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, the Police says through its efforts, law and order have been restored as residents go about their normal daily routines.

“The Police Service continues to be in firm control of the situation at Nkoranza and its environs where peace, law, and order have been restored and residents are going about their socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance,” part of the Police press release reads.

According to the Police, the Service is satisfied with the strategic operational contingency plan and the general deployment of Police personnel on the ground in handling the situation.

The number of persons affected by the attacks, according to the medical authorities at St Theresa's Hospital is now eight.

Out of the number, one person died while receiving treatment, two have been treated and discharged while the remaining five (5) are still on admission and in stable condition.

On the instructions of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), a high profile team, led by the Director-General/Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, arrived at Nkoranza today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The team is to provide strategic leadership for the ongoing operations and will remain on the grounds for as long as necessary.

Meanwhile, through a targeted intelligence-led operation, the Police have re-arrested one murder suspect who was among those who had escaped from lawful custody.

Also, three additional persons have been arrested in connection with the disturbances bringing the total number of arrested persons to five.

The Police say it is pursuing the other suspects involved in this dastardly attack on Police facilities to bring them to book.

The service is assuring the general public that it will do everything to get the suspects arrested.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Police criminal investigation is a gradual process — Crime Officer
18.05.2022 | Social News
Government must pay workers akin to inflation rate — TUC
18.05.2022 | Social News
You are setting a dangerous precedent with Achimota Forest reserve; reconsider your decision – Akufo-Addo told
18.05.2022 | Social News
GJA Central Region calls on Police to expedite investigations into attacks on Benya FM
18.05.2022 | Social News
Jomoro MCE breaks ground for reconstruction of Kwame Nkrumah's primary school
18.05.2022 | Social News
Nkoranza mayhem: One murder suspect who escaped from police custody re-arrested - Police
18.05.2022 | Social News
Businessman's tigers scare Ridge residents
18.05.2022 | Social News
Rogue elements in Police Service emboldened by absence of IPCC to engage in dastardly acts - CHRI
18.05.2022 | Social News
Nkoranza: If not that I'm a Reverend Minister, I would've invoked deity to curse police for their fabricated story — Uncle
18.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line