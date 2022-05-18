Nkoranza mayhem: One murder suspect who escaped from police custody re-arrested - Police

The Police say through a targeted intelligence-led operation, they have re-arrested one murder suspect who was among those who had escaped from lawful custody in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

Also, the Police said, three additional persons have been arrested in connection with disturbances bringing the total number of arrested persons to five.

“Meanwhile, the Police are pursuing the other suspects involved in this dastardly attack on Police facilities to bring them to book and we assure the public that we will get them,” a statement said on Wednesday, May 18.

The Police further assured that it officers will remain in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region until calm is totally restored.