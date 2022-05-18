Bono Region prepares for Green Ghana Day

As the country prepares for the second edition of the Green Ghana Day, the Forestry Commission in the Bono region is feverishly preparing to ensure a resounding success of the programme across the region.

In this regard, the Commission has been holding a series of stakeholder engagements to deepen awareness and encourage as many people as possible to participate in the event, which is scheduled for the 10th of next month.

At one of such stakeholders’ meetings, the Sunyani District Forestry Manager in the Bono Region, Mr. Francis Brobbey, disclosed that over 200,000 seedlings of various species of trees would be made available for planting in the Bono region alone this year during the Green Ghana Day.

He therefore called on individuals, organisations and corporate bodies to actively get involved in the forthcoming exercise as part of their contributions towards re-afforestation and also to help protect the environment from degradation.

Collaboration

Mr. Brobbey stressed that his outfit was ever ready to collaborate with other agencies including the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, various public institutions, farmer associations, the Ghana National Fire Service, traditional leaders amongst others to support this year’s Green Ghana project in the region.

He observed that the introduction of Green Ghana project last year has yielded positive results “since gradually our degraded forests are being recovered” adding that “our cash crops can even last long if we protect them with trees.”

He announced plans by the Forestry Commission to encourage individuals and institutions to invest in the tree planting exercise by way of owning a tree or more in a forest reserve.

He was full of praise for the general public, especially those who participated in the last year's Green Ghana project and again called on all to come out to support this year's Green Ghana project.

Green Ghana Day

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in March this year launched the 2022 Edition of Green Ghana Day, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The theme for this year’s exercise is “Mobilizing for a Greener Future” and it is scheduled for June 10, 2022.

A total of 20 million trees are expected to be planted across the country during this year’s exercise.

A report conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on the 2021 Green Ghana Project, indicates that 85 percent of the over-five million seedlings planted are thriving according to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.