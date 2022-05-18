ModernGhana logo
The laws must deal with attackers of Benya FM – Komenda MCE

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Komenda-Edina-Aguafo-Abirem Solomon Ebow Appiah has directed the Police to deal with those who stormed the Elmina-based Benya FM unlawfully, destroyed their equipment and assaulted one of their broadcasters.

The attackers stormed the studio while a live talk show on fishing and premix fuel distribution issues was ongoing and assaulted the presenter for speaking against the improper distribution of premix fuel in the area.

There has been a shortage of the commodity and the few that come are allegedly being diverted.

3FM’s source indicates one of the perpetrators who were alleged to be from the office of the MCE has been arrested by the police.

He was on his way to Mankessim when the police trailed and arrested him on his way.

Reacting to the issue on 3FM Sunrise on Wednesday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Mr. Ebow Appiah said “those who attacked the gentleman at the radio station, the law is going to deal with them”.

Defamation

The MCE who believes he and his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government have been defamed hinted at legal actions against the radio station.

“I have asked my lawyers to write to the radio station because there was an agenda against me and my government. The issue that happened on that very day was very bad”.

Reacting to the shortage and diversion of the premix fuel, Mr. Ebow Appaih said “that is palpable falsehood”.

---3news.com |Ghana

