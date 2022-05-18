I'm motivated to fix Menzgold by 2023 – NAM1

Embattled CEO of defunct gold-dealership, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 has said the motivation from his well-wishers has inspired him to fix Menzgold.

The Menzgold boss, now 38-years-old, celebrated his birthday on Monday, May 16.

In a video posted on his Instagram to celebrate his big day, NAM 1 expressed his gratitude to his followers for their well wishes on his birthday.

“A Knight templar is truly a fearless knight and secure on every side. For his soul is protected by an arm of faith, just as his body is protected by an arm of steel. He is thus deeply armed and need fear neither demons nor men”. Behold! the light is reborn. Thanks to y’all for the best wishes,” he captioned a video of him partying in a club.

He also stated that he was reborn, motivated and ready to “fix” Menzgold swiftly.

“Y’all gives me an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light. I’m motivated. God willing, we shall have clean slate a year by now,” he added.