ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UAE President’s death: 'May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus' — Bawumia signs book of condolence

Headlines UAE Presidents death: 'May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus' — Bawumia signs book of condolence
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Accra to commiserate with the government and people of the UAE on the passing of President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“May Allah welcome him and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” Dr Bawumia said.

The country has announced a 40-day mourning with flags at half-mast.

Work was suspended in the public and private sectors for the first three days, starting last Saturday.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I'm motivated to fix Menzgold by 2023 – NAM1
18.05.2022 | Headlines
‘Y3 Gye Y3 Man’ demo to be staged on June 4 against Akufo-Addo's government
18.05.2022 | Headlines
[Full text] Abu Jinapor rubbishes alleged sale of Achimota Forest Reserve
18.05.2022 | Headlines
'In view of recent abductions and executions, avoid traveling to Northern Mali' — Foreign Affairs Ministry warn Ghanaians
18.05.2022 | Headlines
Avoid unfounded speculations about the death of robbery suspect in Nkoranza – Police urge public
17.05.2022 | Headlines
GHC42 million financial irregularities cited in pre-university educational institutions — Eduwatch
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo signs EI to declassify portions of Achimota Forest as no longer forest reserve
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Benya FM studios vandalised; host assaulted over alleged premix fuel discussions
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor released from Police custody after spending 8 hours in cells
17.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line