17.05.2022 Crime & Punishment

Avoid unfounded speculations about the death of robbery suspect in Nkoranza – Police urge public

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
17.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service is urging the general public to avoid unfounded speculations about the death of Albert Donkor, one of the alleged robbery suspects in Nkoranza as it could prejudice the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Albert Donkor, alleged to be part of a suspected robbery gang was shot and died on arrival at the Holy Family Hospital following a Police operation carried on the back of intelligence picked.

The gang is said to have been involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022.

In a press release from the security agency on Tuesday evening, it has disclosed that its Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the incident to ascertain whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures of the Service.

“In view of the PPSB investigation, we urge the public to avoid unfounded speculations which have the potential to prejudice the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“We wish to assure the good people of Ghana that we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all and we urge you to support us in the fight against violent crimes in the country,” parts of the Police press release have said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

