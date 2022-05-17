V/R: Activities of Fulani herdsmen threatening lives in Sokode

The Chiefs and people of Sokode in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region have given Fulani herdsmen within the community, a 21-day ultimatum to move their cattle from the area or face their wrath.

This follows what the traditional council refers to as a threat to the lives of the people of the community and the continuous destruction to the crops of farmers by cattle belonging to the Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking in an interview with Togbe Ahorgo on Ho 92.5FM’s Adanu Morning Show, Tuesday, 17 May 2022, the Dutor of Sokode, Togbe Awi Japhet Amoaku bemoaned the continuous damage caused by cattle belonging to the herdsmen.

Togbe Amoaku disclosed that the herdsmen often attack farmers in the community with swords and knives when confronted about the damage being caused by their animals.

He noted that all efforts by the traditional council to meet with the herdsmen has not yielded results.

“The Sokode Paramountcy has on several occasions demanded the presence of these herdsmen and their landlords to no avail.

“Day in day out, the local farmers come to complain to us about the wickedness of these herdsmen and their animals. We would not like the peace and security of the locality to be disturbed.”

Togbe Amoaku called on the herdsmen and their landlords to get in touch with the secretary of the Sokode Traditional Area paramountcy within the next 1 week.

He further noted that, nobody is above the law, thus the herdsmen will be made to face the law if they fail to heed to the call of the Traditional council.

“Nobody is above the law. The herdsmen will face the law if they do not heed our order. Enough is enough.”

“The fact that there’s an abattoir at Sokode, does not mean that, cattles should be reared there. The herdsmen are causing threat to our life and destroying our crops.”

Source: classfmonline.com