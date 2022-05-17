ModernGhana logo
Ghana Meteo issues alert on expected thunderstorms, rains between noon and 7pm

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has issued an alert warning of expected thunderstorms and rains today, May 17, 2022.

According to the agency, rains should be expected in parts of the country between noon and 7 pm.

The Meteorological Agency pegs the probability of occurrence at a high 70%.

“A rainstorm has been observed today May 17, 2022, at 1000 UTC over the coast of Nigeria and Benin.

“The storm is expected to move further westward and affect the marine space of Ghana and inland areas slightly north of the coastline with rains and thunderstorms of varying intensities between afternoon and evening hours.

“Estimated time of occurrence is between 1200UTC and 1900UTC (12:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

“PROBABILITY OF OCCURRENCE: 70%,” an alert issued on Tuesday and signed by Thomas Biney who is Deputy Forecaster has said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

