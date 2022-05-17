VIDEO: Death trap on Kubease- Achimota road

There is danger on the Kum Hotel road around Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

A section of the road has caved in.

It has created a huge opening in the middle of the road at the Kum Hotel section of the highway which connects Achimota road.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful on that stretch of the highway, especially at night.

According to sources, this same section was damaged a year ago.

However, no proper repair work was done and the situation has recurred.

Drivers plying the route have appealed to the authorities to repair the road to prevent the unfortunate from happening.

Watch full video here: