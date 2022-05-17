Join NDC and let’s rescue Ghana from the torturing policies of the NPP – Duffuor to Ghanaians

Leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has called on Ghanaians to register with the party and help wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

In a press statement dated May 17, 2022, the former Governor of the Central Bank said the time has come for the citizenry to help the largest opposition party to rescue the country from the torturing policies of the government.

The NDC is currently on a path of reorganization as it aims to return to power in the 2024 general elections.

The general feeling of the party is that the NPP government led by H.E Akufo-Addo has failed and must be booted out of office.

Below is the press statement from Dr. Kwabena Duffuor:

Become Change Agents, Join NDC

Accra, Ghana

May 17 2022

As our beloved NDC party begins a membership registration drive throughout the country ahead of internal reorganization, I wish to encourage Ghanaians to answer the clarion call to register and join the NDC as active members to organize for change in 2024.

We know that most Ghanaians are very sympathetic to our party the NDC. However, the task of organizing to win power and rescue Ghana from the torturing policies of the ruling NPP requires all sympathizers to register to become active members.

When people register to become active members of the party, it is an opportunity to rise through the party ranks and get groomed for political leadership in the present-future.

Active members also have a stake in the grassroots decision-making process of the party. Most importantly, you get to choose the leaders of the party at branch, constituency, regional and national levels.

Moreover, as a registered, proud and official member of Ghana’s biggest and most progressive people-centered political party, you get to submit your policy proposals and ideas for the appropriation of the party’ policy documents.

To be the party’s ambassador and direct agent of the change we all desire, every member of the NDC joins at the branch level. Your membership at the branch is a proud statement of your bold association with the NDC. Don’t remain a mere sympathizer. Become an active member.

Register and join us today.

Signed

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor